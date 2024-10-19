Youth ‘robbed of’ ₹25 lakh near Koyilandy

The Koyilandy police in Kozhikode district are inquiring into the allegation that a youth, who was reportedly transporting money to be filled in a bank ATM in a car, was robbed of ₹25 lakh by a duo after spraying red chilli powder on his face.

Suhail, a native of Payyoli in the district, was reportedly found with his hands tied behind his back in the car at Kattilapeedika near Koyilandy around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Red chilli powder had been sprayed on his face, body, and inside the vehicle. Residents alerted the police, and Suhail was taken to a local health clinic for initial treatment.

Suhail told the police that he was carrying ₹25 lakh from Koyilandy to an ATM at Kurudimukku on October 19 (Saturday). Just before reaching Kurudimukku, he said, a purdah-clad person jumped in front of the car. When Suhail stopped to check if he had hit the person, another man approached. Suhail claimed that both men overpowered him, tied his hands, and dumped him in the rear seat, causing him to lose consciousness.

Later, he was found inside the vehicle near Kattilapeedika, while the duo reportedly fled with the money. The police took the car into custody and are verifying Suhail’s claims. It remains unclear how such a large amount of money for ATM replenishment was being transported without any security.