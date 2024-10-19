GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth ‘robbed of’ ₹25 lakh near Koyilandy

Suhail was reportedly transporting money to be filled in a bank ATM at Kurudimukku

Published - October 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyilandy police in Kozhikode district are inquiring into the allegation that a youth, who was reportedly transporting money to be filled in a bank ATM in a car, was robbed of ₹25 lakh by a duo after spraying red chilli powder on his face.

Suhail, a native of Payyoli in the district, was reportedly found with his hands tied behind his back in the car at Kattilapeedika near Koyilandy around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Red chilli powder had been sprayed on his face, body, and inside the vehicle. Residents alerted the police, and Suhail was taken to a local health clinic for initial treatment.

Suhail told the police that he was carrying ₹25 lakh from Koyilandy to an ATM at Kurudimukku on October 19 (Saturday). Just before reaching Kurudimukku, he said, a purdah-clad person jumped in front of the car. When Suhail stopped to check if he had hit the person, another man approached. Suhail claimed that both men overpowered him, tied his hands, and dumped him in the rear seat, causing him to lose consciousness.

Later, he was found inside the vehicle near Kattilapeedika, while the duo reportedly fled with the money. The police took the car into custody and are verifying Suhail’s claims. It remains unclear how such a large amount of money for ATM replenishment was being transported without any security.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.