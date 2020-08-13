Youth poisons sister to death, father critical

KASARAGOD

13 August 2020 18:49 IST

The accused mixed rat poison in home-made ice cream

The police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old youth, who mixed rat poison in ice cream, which led to the death of his sister and left his father in a critical condition in a hospital.

According to the police, the accused, Albin, mixed rat poison in home-made ice cream, which was consumed by his 16-year-old sister Ann Marie and 48-year-old father Benny. They are residents of Balal in Kasaragod.

Soon after consuming the ice cream, Ann started vomiting and suffered from diarrhea. She was rushed to a private hospital at Cherupuzha, where she died on August 5.

Mr. Benny was also admitted to the hospital at Payyanur after he showed similar symptoms. He was later shifted to the Kanhanagad district hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the doctor cleared Albin of having any poison in his body after he complained of uneasiness and health problems.

The Health Department which carried out the antigen test as part of the COVID-19, found elements of poisonous substance in the body of the victim.

This raised suspicion with the police investigating the case and a team headed by Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) took Albin into custody on Wednesday night. During the inquiry, he admitted to the crime.

M.P. Vinod, the Dy.SP, said there were multiple reasons behind the crime. The suspect was in a relationship with a distant relative and he considered his family as an obstacle. He also feared that his sister would complain against him after she found him indulging in sexual activities and allegedly tried to molest her.

The police said this was the second attempt. Earlier, he had mixed the poison in chicken curry prepared at home. However, when that did not work, he mixed the poison in the ice cream, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code 302 and 307.