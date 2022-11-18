Youth parliament contest for students

The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs is organising youth/model parliament competitions for school and college students from November 26 with the aim of imparting knowledge about democratic rights, constitutional values and parliamentary procedures.
More than 60 teachers from government/aided colleges will undergo a training programme on November 19 to judge the performance of students in the competition.
Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will inaugurate the session.
