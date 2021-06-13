Youth panel seeks report on hiding of lover in room

PALAKKAD

13 June 2021 00:54 IST

District Police Chief to investigate

The Kerala State Youth Commission (KSYC) has asked the District Police Chief (Palakkad) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident in which a man at Ayiloor near Nenmara had hidden his lover in his tiny room for 11 years without letting anyone know about it.

KSYC member T. Mahesh on Saturday visited Rahman and Sajita. “We have asked the District Police Chief to make a thorough investigation, particularly to find if there was any human rights violation,” said Mr. Mahesh.

District Police Chief Viswanath R. will submit a report in a week. Mr. Mahesh said the Commission would forward the report to the government for further action.

“We want to live together peacefully,” said Rahman and Sajita while answering questions from Mr. Mahesh.

Rahman said he had hidden Sajita in his room because he feared his family’s opposition. He brought her to his house at Ayiloor and hid her in his room without giving any hint to his family.

He used to lock the room whenever he went out. He took his food always into his room and shared it with Sajita. He converted his room’s window into a secret exit .

The State Women’s Commission too expressed concern at the incident.