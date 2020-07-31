Youth offloaded from train after he tests positive

The D-3 coach of Janshatabdi Express from Kannur being disinfected at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station after a passenger who travelled on the coach tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 July 2020 18:54 IST

Kanyakumary native jumped quarantine in Kozhikode

A 29-year-old passenger was offloaded from the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special (02081) on Friday after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The youth, a native of Kanyakumary in Tamil Nadu, reportedly jumped quarantine and boarded the D-3 coach of the Janshatabdi Express from Kozhikode railway station to Thiruvananthapuram. A thermal screening was done on him at the platform.

When the train reached Thrissur, the District Medical Officer, Kozhikode, informed Railways and health authorities in Thrissur that the person had jumped quarantine and had been tested positive and he should be isolated immediately. Following this, the train was stopped at Ernakulam North and the person was offloaded and shifted to a room in the station by the Railway Protection Force personnel.

Later, the health authorities arrived at the railway station and shifted him to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in an ambulance. The youth, a contract worker at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, told the authorities that he was travelling to the State capital as his wife was hospitalised for delivery. The swabs were taken for test in Kozhikode after he complained of uneasiness.

Quarantine recommended

The twenty other passengers on the D-3 coach were shifted to D-4 coach at Ernakulam North and those on D-4 to the adjacent D-5 coach. The D-3 coach was sealed and the train was allowed to proceed. The health authorities had asked the 20 co-passengers to go in quarantine, railway sources said.

The coach was disinfected when it reached Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2 p.m. The train later left for Kannur at 3.15 p.m.