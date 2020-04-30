Youth, NRI returnees to be roped in for farming initiative

In a bid to prevent post-lockdown food shortages in the State, the Agriculture Department is planning to extend farming to land lying idle by enlisting the services of farmers, NRI returnees and the youth.

The department hopes to bring 25,000 hectares of cultivable fallow land under food crop production as part of the initiative. Paddy, vegetables, fruits, tuber crops, pulses and millets would be grown on the land so as to ensure food security in the months ahead, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said.

For the success of the initiative, the department hopes to enlist the services of the public, especially the youth. In addition to them, NRI returnees, farmers, NGOs, Kudumbashree units and voluntary organisations can sign up for the farming initiative.

Private land owners who are willing to allow cultivation on their land under the initiative also can register with the department.

Food shortage scare

Fears of a possible food shortage in the coming months due to a COVID-19-triggered slump in agriculture production in neighbouring States have prompted the Agriculture Department to formulate plans to ramp up internal production of vegetables, fruits and tubers.

The Agriculture Department is joining hands with the departments of Local Self Government, Water Resources, Co-operation and Animal Husbandry for the initiative. Technical expertise and market support will be provided by the Agriculture Department.

People who are interested in taking up farming under this programme should visit www.keralaagriculture.gov.in. for more details.