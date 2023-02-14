ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Model Parliament contest

February 14, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs will organise repeat performances by the school and college-level winners of the Youth Model Parliament competition in the Old Assembly Hall here on Wednesday.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cherthala, and Government Institute of Teacher Education, Malappuram, had emerged winners of the competition. The teams will repeat their winning performances.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the programme. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will also participate.

