HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Model Parliament contest

February 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs will organise repeat performances by the school and college-level winners of the Youth Model Parliament competition in the Old Assembly Hall here on Wednesday.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cherthala, and Government Institute of Teacher Education, Malappuram, had emerged winners of the competition. The teams will repeat their winning performances.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the programme. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will also participate.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.