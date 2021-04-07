Youth League worker killed in Kannur

Autopsy report says he died of bomb blast injuries

Eleven accused have been identified in the murder case of a Muslim Youth League activist, District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Elango has said.

Mansoor, 22, a resident of Chokli Pullukkara, was killed in a clash around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the election day. He was attacked by a group of more than a dozen people, who also hurled bombs, the police said.

“We are investigating whether there was a conspiracy in the murder. A special team will be formed to investigate the case,” Mr. Elango said. CPI(M) activist Shinos, a neighbour of Mansoor, has been taken into police custody in connection with the clash.

Brother too injured

Though Mansoor was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery and later to a hospital in Kozhikode, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight. The police said the post-mortem report attributed the youth’s death to injuries sustained in bomb blast. His brother Muhsin was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment in a Kozhikode hospital.

Muhasin told media that the gang had intended to assault him. They carried out the attack after confirming his name. He said the gang comprised DYFI members and he knew the attackers. Muhasin said his brother was hacked when he came to his rescue.

Reason cited

Abdullah, father of Mansoor, said his son was hacked to death in front of him. The group dragged the elder son away. His younger son was beaten when he tried to stop them. Abdullah said that though Mansoor was part of the Youth League, he was not active in politics.

The attack reportedly followed a clash between League and CPI(M) activists at Mukilpeedika. Muhasin was the UDF agent in booth number 150. The clashes occurred allegedly after CPI(M) activists objected to the League workers bringing people for open voting. Muhasin was threatened during the polling. Muhasin was on his way home after polling when he came under attack.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, CPI(M) and BJP workers clashed soon after the polling . Yuva Morcha Kasargod district vice president Sreejith Parakkalayi was injured in an attack at Parakkalayi, Kanhangad. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. A CPI(M) activist Omana was also injured in the clash. He is undergoing treatment at the Kannur Medical College hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur.