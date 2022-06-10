Youth league protest against detainment of MP

The district committee of the Muslim Youth League organised a protest in Kozhikode on Friday against the police action against E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, at Kanpur on Thursday.

Inaugurating the protest at SK Square in the city, Youth League central committee member Faisal Banu condemned the pro-RSS agenda of the Uttar Pradesh Police and called their action an intrusion into democracy.

Mr. Basheer was stopped by the U.P. Police and detained for a night, as he sought to visit the places where riots happened recently following the alleged comment by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma allegedly against the Prophet Mohammed. The MP returned to New Delhi without fulfilling his purpose following the requests of the police officials.

MYL district president Mishab Keezhariyur presided over the event. Central committee member T.K. Shakir was present.