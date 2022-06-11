Youth league pastes look-out notice for CM 

In a novel protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists pasted a lookout notice for him near police stations in Thrissur on Saturday.

The police stopped the MYL workers who took out a protest rally to the Collectorate. A protest meeting was inaugurated by MYL district president A.M. Sanoufal later.

“The Chief Minister, who is facing serious allegations in connection with the gold smuggling case, should face the investigation after resigning from the post. As the Chief Minister and the government can legally fight against the statements of Swapna Suresh, whatever the government is doing in the State is blatant misuse of power,” Mr. Sanoufal said.

Those who were raising allegations were being silenced. There were efforts to eliminate opposing people. It was a challenge towards democracy, he said, adding that Chief Minister's panic and uncontrolled reactions made people suspicious about his involvement in the gold smuggling case.

MYL district secretary Noushad Theruvath presided over the meeting.