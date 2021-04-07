Youth League activist allegedly murdered during violence in Kannur

KANNUR

07 April 2021 10:59 IST

Two severely injured during clashes in Kasaragod.

Sporadic incidents of violence broke out soon after the polling in Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday.

Police arrested a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist on Wednesday for the alleged murder of a Youth League activist at Koothuparamba, in Kannur.

The Youth League activist Paral Mansoor, 22, was killed after assailants attacked him soon after the polling was over at Pullukkara Mukil Peedika in Koothuparamba on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested Shinos, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] activist, who is a neighbour of the victim.

The assailants, who were DYFI activists, attacked the victim’s brother Muhasin, 27. Mansoor was hacked to death when he tried to save his brother. The attackers also threw a bomb.

Mr. Muhasin, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode, told media that all those who attacked were known to him and they were DYFI activists.

Condemning the attack, the United Democratic Front has declared a hartal in Koothuparamba on Wednesday.

In Kasaragod, also clashes took place between the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday night. In the incident, Yuva Morcha Kasargod district vice-president Sreejith Parakkai was seriously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. A CPI(M) activist Omana was also injured in the clash. He is undergoing treatment at the Kannur Medical College hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur.