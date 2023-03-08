HamberMenu
Youth kills mother at Bharanikavu

March 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A youth allegedly killed his mother at Bharanikavu in Alappuzha on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Rema, 52, of Bharanikavu.

The Kurathikad police said that her son Midhun, 28, had been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

The police said that he strangulated her with a coir rope. Rema was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. “As per the preliminary investigation, Midhun murdered his mother after she refused to give him money to consume alcohol. Midhun’s arrest will be recorded soon,” said an official.

