Youth kills father using iron rod

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his father by hitting him with an iron rod. The deceased has been identified as Shaji George, 57, of Cheppumpara in Kanjirappally. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the deceased got into an argument with his son, Rahul Shaji, over the opening of a vehicle door parked in front of their house. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Mr. George with an iron rod. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

