Youth killed, two injured in bomb explosion in Kannur

Blast near groom’s house on wedding day

A youth was killed in a crude bomb explosion at Thotada in Kannur on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jishnu, 26, son of the late Mohanan, a resident of Eachur in Kannur. Two others, identified as Hemant and Rajilesh Anurag, were injured in the blast. They have been hospitalised. The condition of one of the injured is reportedly critical. The incident took place near a wedding house in Thottada at about 2 p.m. on Sunday. According to the local people, during a concert held in connection with the wedding the previous night, two groups of people had entered into a fight. The local people had intervened and resolved the issue. The marriage took place at the bride’s house at Chalat. The bomb explosion took in front of the wedding party.

Jishnu’s head was scattered in the impact of the explosion. An unexploded bomb was recovered from the spot. There have been unconfirmed reports that a group of youths came there with bombs in retaliation to the previous day’s dispute.