ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed, three of his family critically injured in accident in Thrissur

June 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The autorickshaw he was driving collided with an ambulance on the Thrissur-Vadanappally State highway

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was killed and three members of his family, including his three-year-old son, were critically injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with an ambulance at Eravu on the Thrissur-Vadanappally State highway in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was Jithu, son of Sukumaran of Padiyur. Jithu was returning from a hospital in Olari with his son Adrinath (3), wife Neethu (23) and father-in-law Kannan (55) when an ambulance, which was carrying a patient from Paduva Hospital, Puthenpeedika, collided with the autorickshaw. Jithu, an autorickshaw driver, was riding the vehicle.

The autorickshaw was destroyed in the impact of the collision. The injured have been admitted to Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur. No one in the ambulance sustained injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US