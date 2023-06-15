HamberMenu
Youth killed, three of his family critically injured in accident in Thrissur

The autorickshaw he was driving collided with an ambulance on the Thrissur-Vadanappally State highway

June 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was killed and three members of his family, including his three-year-old son, were critically injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with an ambulance at Eravu on the Thrissur-Vadanappally State highway in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was Jithu, son of Sukumaran of Padiyur. Jithu was returning from a hospital in Olari with his son Adrinath (3), wife Neethu (23) and father-in-law Kannan (55) when an ambulance, which was carrying a patient from Paduva Hospital, Puthenpeedika, collided with the autorickshaw. Jithu, an autorickshaw driver, was riding the vehicle.

The autorickshaw was destroyed in the impact of the collision. The injured have been admitted to Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur. No one in the ambulance sustained injuries.

