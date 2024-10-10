ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed in road accident in Kozhikode

Published - October 10, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old motorcycle rider from Peruvayal was killed in a road accident at Cherooppa near Mavoor in Kozhikode on October 10 (Thursday). The deceased was identified as Abhin Krishna.

Abhin fell under the wheels of another motorcycle while trying to avoid collision with an autorickshaw. According to the police, the accident took place around 9 a.m. when the autorickshaw driver suddenly applied brakes on seeing a ditch on the road.

The youth, who was working as a two-wheeler mechanic, died on the spot. Residents alleged that the ditch was formed during pipe-laying works for the Jal Jeevan Mission project.

