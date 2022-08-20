Youth killed in road accident in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 20, 2022 00:32 IST

A 25-year-old man was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a car on Pazhyangadi-Pappinissery KSTP road near Muchilot Kavu at Kannapuram in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shamsheer, a resident of Chikamagalur in Karnataka. Both the vehicles caught fire following the collision.

While Shamsheer died at a hospital, his friend Maliki, 26, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries. Maliki is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur.

The vehicles caught fire after the fuel tank of the car exploded in the impact of the collision. Radhakrishnan, the car driver, had a miraculous escape.

Traffic on Pashinangadi-Papinissery KSTP road was hit following the accident. The Kannapuram police have registered a case.

