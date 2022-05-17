Kerala

Youth killed in car accident

A 22-year-old man, Sanju Thomas, was killed after his car had fallen into a 30-foot-deep gorge near Erumely on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Plachery-Mukkada route around 11.30 a.m. when the car lost control after hitting a milestone. Local people launched a rescue operation and rushed him to a private hospital nearby, though to no avail. The Manimala police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2022 7:43:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youth-killed-in-car-accident/article65423091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY