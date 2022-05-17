Youth killed in car accident

A 22-year-old man, Sanju Thomas, was killed after his car had fallen into a 30-foot-deep gorge near Erumely on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Plachery-Mukkada route around 11.30 a.m. when the car lost control after hitting a milestone. Local people launched a rescue operation and rushed him to a private hospital nearby, though to no avail. The Manimala police have registered a case.