Youth killed in accident

Published - July 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pedestrian lost his life when struck by a motorcycle near Eanchakkal late Saturday and subsequently run over by an ambulance.

The deceased has been identified as M. Ananthu, 23, of Asan Nagar, near Kallummoodu.

The incident occurred along the National Highway 66 bypass around 10.30 p.m. when Ananthu, who works at a private helmet store in Nanthencode, was returning home after work.

According to the Fort police, the youth got off a bus at Eanchakkal and was crossing the bypass road. He was first knocked down by a bike that came from Kallummoodu. A few seconds later, the ambulance which was carrying a patient from a private hospital at Ambalathara to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital ran over the injured pedestrian.

While Ananthu was rushed to the Medical College in the same ambulance, his life could not be saved. The police have detained the drivers of both vehicles.

