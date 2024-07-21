GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth killed in accident

Published - July 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pedestrian lost his life when struck by a motorcycle near Eanchakkal late Saturday and subsequently run over by an ambulance.

The deceased has been identified as M. Ananthu, 23, of Asan Nagar, near Kallummoodu.

The incident occurred along the National Highway 66 bypass around 10.30 p.m. when Ananthu, who works at a private helmet store in Nanthencode, was returning home after work.

According to the Fort police, the youth got off a bus at Eanchakkal and was crossing the bypass road. He was first knocked down by a bike that came from Kallummoodu. A few seconds later, the ambulance which was carrying a patient from a private hospital at Ambalathara to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital ran over the injured pedestrian.

While Ananthu was rushed to the Medical College in the same ambulance, his life could not be saved. The police have detained the drivers of both vehicles.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.