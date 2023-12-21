ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed in accident

December 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was killed while another person sustained serious injuries on Thursday when a two-wheeler rammed a vehicle carrying Sabarimala pilgrims near Mundakkayam. The deceased was identified as Jerin, a 17-year-old. Noble, who was riding pillion, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, with grievous injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Kannimala along the Mundakkayam-Erumely route around 4 p.m. Jerin and Noble were returning home from Mundakkayam, while the mini-bus carrying Sabarimala bus was going in the opposite direction.

Bus-truck collision

In a separate incident, a KSRTC bus returning to Kottayam from Pampa collided with a Pampa-bound truck near Kanamala. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals nearby. The accident caused a major traffic disruption along the Erumely-Pampa route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US