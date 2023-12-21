GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth killed in accident

December 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was killed while another person sustained serious injuries on Thursday when a two-wheeler rammed a vehicle carrying Sabarimala pilgrims near Mundakkayam. The deceased was identified as Jerin, a 17-year-old. Noble, who was riding pillion, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, with grievous injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Kannimala along the Mundakkayam-Erumely route around 4 p.m. Jerin and Noble were returning home from Mundakkayam, while the mini-bus carrying Sabarimala bus was going in the opposite direction.

Bus-truck collision

In a separate incident, a KSRTC bus returning to Kottayam from Pampa collided with a Pampa-bound truck near Kanamala. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals nearby. The accident caused a major traffic disruption along the Erumely-Pampa route.

