Youth killed in accident at Karivattom

A young roller-skater died after he was hit by a car near the Greenfield Stadium at Kariavattom on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rahul, 24, of Sreekaryam.

The car was driven by a woman employed at the Technopark. The accident occurred on the approach road to the stadium around 7.30 p.m., the Kazhakuttam police said.

Although Rahul was rushed to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, his life could not be saved. The Kazhakuttam police have registered a case.