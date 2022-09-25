Youth killed at music event venue in Kaloor

The attacker was reportedly in an intoxicated condition.

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 25, 2022 13:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth was stabbed to death on Saturday midnight at the venue of a music evening, in Kaloor.

Rajesh (24) of Panayapilly, Fort Kochi died after being stabbed following the music event. The suspect has been identified and a manhunt is on, Palarivattom Police said, while not divulging his name.

The attacker was reportedly in an intoxicated condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder has sent alarm bells ringing, since it is the sixth such incident in the city in the past two months. Participants at the District Development Committee meeting that was presided over by District Collector Renu Raj, had on Saturday expressed concern at the spate of murders that was rocking the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
murder
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app