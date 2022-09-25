Youth killed at music event venue in Kaloor

The attacker was reportedly in an intoxicated condition.

A youth was stabbed to death on Saturday midnight at the venue of a music evening, in Kaloor.

Rajesh (24) of Panayapilly, Fort Kochi died after being stabbed following the music event. The suspect has been identified and a manhunt is on, Palarivattom Police said, while not divulging his name.

The murder has sent alarm bells ringing, since it is the sixth such incident in the city in the past two months. Participants at the District Development Committee meeting that was presided over by District Collector Renu Raj, had on Saturday expressed concern at the spate of murders that was rocking the city.