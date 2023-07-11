Youth killed as lorry hits bus in Kannur

July 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kannur

One person was killed and several others injured as a lorry hit a bus from behind at Thottada in Kannur in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tourist bus was going to Pathanamthitta from Mangaluru, while the mini container lorry was transporting fish from Thalassery to Kannur. The bus overturned in the impact of the collision. The accident took place around 12.45 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Muhahmed Sabiq, son of Mohammad Kunhi and Khadija, a resident of Padanakad in Kanhangad. He boarded the bus from Kanhangad and had taken ticket to Ernakulam. He was working in Oman and came Padanakad four days ago.

The condition of two injured passengers is said to be serious. The lorry driver who got trapped inside the cabin of the vehicle was pulled out by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

According to locals, the bus overturned after being hit by the lorry.

Motor Vehicle department officials suspect that overspeeding could be the reason behind the accident.

S. Dileep, Joint Regional Transport Officer, said the area where the accident took place was pitch-dark with no street lights.