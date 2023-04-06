ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed as bike caught fire after colliding with mini bus

April 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old youth met with a tragic end as his motorbike caught fire after colliding with a mini bus at Thalikkulam on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Riswan, son of Mehaboob of Chettuva.

The bike, which was overtaking another vehicle, collided with the mini bus coming from the opposite side at Kacherippadi centre. Both vehicles turned over in the impact of the collision and the bike caught fire. Riswan died even before being taking to the hospital. Three people in the tempo have been admitted into hospital with minor injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US