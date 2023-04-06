HamberMenu
Youth killed as bike caught fire after colliding with mini bus

April 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old youth met with a tragic end as his motorbike caught fire after colliding with a mini bus at Thalikkulam on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Riswan, son of Mehaboob of Chettuva.

The bike, which was overtaking another vehicle, collided with the mini bus coming from the opposite side at Kacherippadi centre. Both vehicles turned over in the impact of the collision and the bike caught fire. Riswan died even before being taking to the hospital. Three people in the tempo have been admitted into hospital with minor injuries.

