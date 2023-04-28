Youth injured in zoo accident recovering after surgery

April 28, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Friends and relatives of Goutham Gunda who was injured when a battery-operated car hit him at the city zoo here a few days ago are upset that the family whose apparent negligence led to the accident had not contacted him or offered any apology.

Goutham who sustained a spinal injury was admitted to a private hospital where he underwent a surgery. He has started to walk but says he had been advised rest for up to six months for full recovery.

Goutham, who hails from Nalgonda district in Telangana, and four of his friends, all employees of TCS in Bengaluru on their first trip since they secured employment, had reached the city zoo in the morning Sunday last. After buying tickets, they had entered the zoo and barely walked a hundred metres when a battery-operated car rammed Goutham and a female friend. Goutham says they heard shouts but had no time to react before being hit by the vehicle from behind and falling in the impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goutham says he was stuck under the battery-operated car and could be moved only after it had been lifted off him. Since he was unable to walk, an ambulance was called and he was shifted to hospital in it. His friend sustained a minor leg fracture, and has since returned to Bengaluru.

Goutham who will likely be discharged in a day or two says he plans to remain in the city till he is somewhat better before heading to his hometown of Miryalaguda for rest and recuperation.

The Museum police have registered a case on the complaint of the zoo authorities and Goutham and his friends.

The Museum police said they had taken the statement of a few eyewitnesses and the group from Bengaluru. They had also sent a letter to the zoo authorities seeking to know who was responsible for operation of the battery-operated car. Some more details had to be ascertained from the parents of the children who were on the battery-operated car that had been parked.

Denying reports that the key to the battery car had been left behind in the vehicle, zoo officials said they had shared CCTV visuals of the incident with the police.

Zoo director S. Abu and senior veterinary surgeon Jacob Alexander have been to the hospital to check on Goutham and his friend, and have been enquiring about his health from Goutham’s friends.