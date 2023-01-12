ADVERTISEMENT

Youth injured in bomb blast

January 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was injured in a crude bomb explosion at his house in a busy area of Thalassery town, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the bomb blast took place in a house in Natammal Colony near the MES School at around 2.30 p.m. Jithin who was injured was immediately taken to the hospital by the local people who rushed to place after hearing the blast.

He was later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur. He has sustained injuries on his legs. He was alone at home when the incident took place. The room of the house was completely destroyed in the blast.

City Police Commissioner Ajith Kumar, Koothparamba ACP Pradeepan Kannipoyil, Thalassery CI M. Anil, SI C. Jayan, and other officials rushed to the spot.

The Forensic department officials and the dog squad from Kannur also inspected the house.

