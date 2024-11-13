ADVERTISEMENT

Youth injured in accident in Idukki

Published - November 13, 2024 09:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A truck that fell off from the Kottarakara-Dindugal Highway at Valanjanganam near Murinjapuzha in Idukki on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 23-year-old man sustained serious injury after he lost control of a truck he was driving and it fell into a road 300 feet below at Valanjanganam, near Murinjapuzha, in Kuttikkanam on Wednesday.

The injured driver was identified as Idukki’s Rajakkad resident Basil. He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

According to the Peruvanthanampolice, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway.

The truck was carrying jute sacks to Pampa from Theni in Tamil Nadu.The driver lost control of the vehicle while reaching near the Valanjanganam stretch, and the truck fell into the road below, crashing through the crash bars on the highway. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle. After the accident, traffic was disrupted on the stretch for nearly two hours.

