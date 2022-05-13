Youth injured in accident dead

He was under treatment in MCH

He was under treatment in MCH

Kozhikode

A 22-year old bike rider, who sustained grave injuries in an accident involving a private bus at Purakkattiri on Thursday, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Ashwanth, son of Shanmukhan, met with the accident while he was travelling along with his friend to his house on the day. Both of them had suffered serious fractures and wounds in the accident. The bus hit the motorbike during a reckless overtaking attempt by the driver, the police said.