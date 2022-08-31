Youth injured after ambulance rams three vehicles

Ambulance was taking patient from MCH to Kollam

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 31, 2022 00:30 IST

A youth sustained head injuries after an ambulance veered onto oncoming traffic and rammed three vehicles at Kazhakuttam on Tuesday night.

The Kazhakuttam police said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. The ambulance, transporting a patient from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here to Kollam veered onto oncoming traffic at Kazhakuttam, and hit a two-wheeler and two cars. The two-wheeler rider sustained injury to his head and was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital. The occupants of the cars sustained bruises. The ambulance driver was unhurt, while the occupants of the ambulance, including the patient and two caregivers, were taken back to the medical college hospital.

