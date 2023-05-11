Youth in police custody tries to attack doctors, paramedics at Idukki hospital

May 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

A person in police custody tried to attack doctors and other paramedical staff at the Nedumkandam taluk hospital in Idukki on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Praveen, 36, a Thiruvananthapuram resident and a construction worker, picked up a quarrel with his co-worker at the Nedumkandam town in the evening on Wednesday and he was injured in the scuffle that ensued.

The police brought the youth to the Nedumkandam hospital around 9 p.m. When casualty chief medical officer (CMO) Vishnu Raj, tried to examine him, Praveen attempted to assault doctors and hurled abuse at other paramedical staff.

Dr. Raj said that the accused was in a volatile mood when he was brought to the hospital. “Following this, I demanded the police to provide security to those treating him. The police then tied his hand and feet and we provided him treatment,” said Dr. Raj.

Officials said the youth had sustained severe head injuries in the scuffle before he was brought to hospital. After the primary treatment at the taluk hospital, the youth was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

The Nedumkandam police said they would register a case against the youth after his discharge from the hospital.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association district president Ansal Nabi said: “It is very difficult to work in this kind of atmosphere. Physical assault and verbal abuse on hospital premises have become routine affair. It is the duty of the State to ensure a safe working atmosphere for health care workers. The police must take necessary precautions while bringing culprits and drug addicts to the hospital. Casualty wings should be declared safe zones and perpetrators should be punished.”