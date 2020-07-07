Youth in home quarantine found dead

KOLLAM

07 July 2020 23:11 IST

Kollam reports 11 COVID-19 cases

The district administration has intensified surveillance after a 24-year-old Dubai-returnee was found dead on Tuesday morning. He had arrived on July 2 and was in home quarantine at Neduvathur with another person who also had travelled from the UAE on the same day.

According to health officials, the person had acid peptic disease but reported no fever or other COVID-19 symptoms.

“The department had been in constant contact with the person. He had reported a minor abdominal issue and wanted to wait for one more day before going to hospital. But he collapsed and died the next day,” said an official.

His housemate has been moved to Government Medical College, Parippally, and is currently kept in medical isolation.

“The cause of the death can be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination. His swabs have been sent for testing and we are expecting the results by tomorrow,” she said.

COVID-19 cases

The district also reported a total of 11 COVID-19 cases, all of them non-resident Keralites, on Tuesday. While ten persons are from abroad, the other had travelled from Hyderabad.

The patients include five from Saudi Arabia, two from Kuwait, two from Oman, and one from Africa. The cases have been reported from Eroor, Vadakkevila, Kavanad, Nilamel, Thazhava, Alumpeedika, Thalachira, Mundakkal, Thalavoor, Kallumthazham, and Kadappakada. The district also reported six recoveries on Tuesday.

Eight centres

As part of the COVID-19 containment activities, the Health Department and local self-government institutions will open eight first-line treatment centres with 777 beds by July 15. Currently, Kollam has only one centre functioning at Mercy Hospital, Valakam, which has 90 beds. The new centres include Travancore Nursing College; Azeezia Medical College (Nursing School hostel), Kumalloor; Community Health Centre (old TB Hospital), Nedumbana; Little Flower Hospital, Vilakudy; new hockey stadium at Asramam; PWD working women’s hostel; Nair’s Hospital (special block); and Bishop Benziger Hospital nursing hostel. Regular treatment will be available in all hospitals included in the list and only sections and buildings separated from the rest will be used as centres, said District Collector.