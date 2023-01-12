Youth hospitalised after drinking liquor dies

January 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

One of the three youths who consumed liquor from a bottle lying by the roadside at Apsarakunnu, near Adimaly, in Idukki died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Kottayam government medical college hospital. The deceased has been identified as Kunjumon, 40, of Apsarakunnnu. The condition of his two friends is critical.

According to the police, the three youths were hospitalised after consuming liquor on Sunday morning. As per the youths’ statement Apsarakkunnu resident Sudheesh found a bottle filled with liquor near a culvert on Sunday morning and informed his friends Manu, Kunjumon, Anilkumar. All, except Sudheesh, drank the liquor. They started vomiting and were admitted to the Adimaly taluk hospital. When their condition worsened, they were shifted to the Kottayam MCH.

A hole in the cap

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said a preliminary probe revealed the presence of pesticide in the liquor. “The police found a hole in the cap of the plastic liquor bottle. It is suspected that someone had mixed the liquor with pesticides,” said Mr. Kuriakose. The police have taken Sudheesh into custody and are questioning him. The body of Kunjumon was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination at the Kottayam MCH.