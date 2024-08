The Kozhikode City police on Saturday nabbed a 22-year-old Alappuzha native with 38.3 grams of MDMA. The suspect, identified as S. Ambadi, was detained from Chinthavalappu near Palayam with the support of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. Police sources said the drug, worth ₹2 lakh, was allegedly brought to the city from Bengaluru. A police team from the Kasaba station was also part of the squad that tracked the suspect.