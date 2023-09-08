Youth held with MDMA

September 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Excise officials arrested a youth with alleged possession of 27.5 g of MDMA at the Central bus station in Thampanoor on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu, 23, of Chenkottukonam. He was apprehended by a team led by Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad circle inspector B.L. Shibu.

Vishnu, a habitual offender, worked as a cleaner in a private bus plying between Bengaluru and Nagercoil. He purportedly bought the contraband from Bengaluru and is suspected to have smuggled narcotic substances to Thiruvananthapuram in a similar manner in the past.

