Excise officials arrested a youth from a tourist bus with alleged possession of 2.750 gm of synthetic drug MDMA at Amaravila on Monday. The accused, identified as Jomon, 20, of Kodangavila, has been pursuing a course in hotel management in Bengaluru. He was nabbed by a excise team, led by excise inspector B. Saheershah while he was on his way home for vacation. He was subsequently handed over to the Neyyattinkara excise range office for further legal proceedings, sources said.
Youth held with MDMA
