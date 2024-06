In a MDMA haul at Meenangadi in Wayanad, 113.57 grams of MDMA was seized from a youth on June 1 (Saturday) morning.

The Meenangadi police arrested Suhair, 24, at Kadachira in Kannur, while he was reportedly transporting the contraband in a contract carriage heading to Kozhikode from Bangaluru. The drug had reportedly been kept hidden in his pocket.

During interrogation, Suhair told that he was transporting it to Kozhikode for local sale, said the police.

