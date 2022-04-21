Youth held with ganja

The Poonthura police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old youth who was allegedly transporting ganja hidden under the seat of his scooter. The accused has been identified as Sabin from Kamaleswaram. According to the police, he sped away when the police tried to flag him down during a routine check recently. The police chased him and checked his scooter, when 500 gm of ganja, a weighing machine which was possibly used to weigh the ganja for sales, and small polythene covers were recovered.