Youth held with ecstasy drugs

An excise team arrested a youngster and seized various kinds of ecstasy drugs, including MDMA, from him at Kondotty on Monday.
P.K. Shafeek from Ozhukoor was arrested by the excise team led by E. Jinish following a tip-off. They seized 50 gm of brown sugar, 13.27 gm of MDMA, and 1500 gm of ganja from his house at Ekaparamba.
Shafeek had allegedly procured a huge quantity of drugs and sold it to youngsters in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts for New Year celebrations.
Officials said that inflow of drugs, including MDMA, into Malappuram district had increased in recent months. More youngsters, especially college students, were found to have fallen prey to drugs, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.