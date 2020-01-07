Kerala

Youth held with ecstasy drugs

An excise team arrested a youngster and seized various kinds of ecstasy drugs, including MDMA, from him at Kondotty on Monday.

P.K. Shafeek from Ozhukoor was arrested by the excise team led by E. Jinish following a tip-off. They seized 50 gm of brown sugar, 13.27 gm of MDMA, and 1500 gm of ganja from his house at Ekaparamba.

Shafeek had allegedly procured a huge quantity of drugs and sold it to youngsters in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts for New Year celebrations.

Officials said that inflow of drugs, including MDMA, into Malappuram district had increased in recent months. More youngsters, especially college students, were found to have fallen prey to drugs, he said.

