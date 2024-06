In a major ganja haul at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border, 16.155 kg of ganja was seized from a youth on Sunday evening.

Excise sleuths led by R. Prasanth, Excise Circle Inspector Muthanga, arrested Muhammad Harris, 34, of Kuttipuram in Malappuram district while he was allegedly transporting the drug in a contract carriage heading to Kozhikode from Bengaluru.

The drug waskept hidden in his backpack, Excise officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.