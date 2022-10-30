Youth held with 1440-litre foreign liquor

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 30, 2022 19:50 IST

The Excise team on Sunday seized 1440 litres of foreign liquor from a youth near Palliyekkara toll plaza on Sunday. The arrested person is Krishnaprakash, 24, of Attipra, Thiruvananthapuram. He was smuggling liquor from Mahe to Thiruvananthapuram. The liquor was hidden in a vehicle that was carrying coconut. Liquor was packed in 160 boxes.

According to Assistant Excise Commissioner D. Sreekumar liquor was meant for distribution in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram district.

