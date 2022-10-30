Youth held with 1440-litre foreign liquor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Excise team on Sunday seized 1440 litres of foreign liquor from a youth near Palliyekkara toll plaza on Sunday. The arrested person is Krishnaprakash, 24, of Attipra, Thiruvananthapuram. He was smuggling liquor from Mahe to Thiruvananthapuram. The liquor was hidden in a vehicle that was carrying coconut. Liquor was packed in 160 boxes.

According to Assistant Excise Commissioner D. Sreekumar liquor was meant for distribution in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram district.

End.mini