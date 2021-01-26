Youth held under POCSO charge

The Kadinamkulam police have recorded the arrest of a 29-year old person in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl.
According to Kadinamakulam Sub Inspector Rathish Kumar R., the youth, a neighbour of the 16-year survivor, has been accused of sexually abusing her since August. While he initially blackmailed her using a selfie, the accused coerced her into sending him compromising images that he later used to threaten her. Upon medical examination, the survivor was found to be two-months pregnant.
While he had gone absconding since the survivor revealed her ordeal, he was caught from Kottaramthuruthu.
The accused, who was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been earning his livelihood as a mason.
The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, the police said.
