Youth held on charge of raping woman inside godown

June 25, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kazhakuttam police have arrested a 25-year-old youth on the charge of raping a woman at a godown in Kazhakuttam.

The accused was identified as Kiran of Avanavanchery, Attingal.

The Kazhakuttam police said Kiran took issue with the woman, who is also from Attingal, when she visited a restaurant with friends on Saturday night. He then hit her. After they had food separately, he offered to drop her off. He got into an argument with her and hit her again. People at the restaurant tried to intervene, but he emotionally backmailed her saying he would die and took her along with him on a two-wheeler.

The police said they ended up arguing again, and near the Menamkulam bridge he hit her the third time. She then got off the two-wheeler and walked off. He followed her and patched things up with her. Then, on the pretext of freshening up, he took her to an agro service centre gowdown. Since he used to work there earlier, he got the keys and opened the godown and took her inside. There he hit her again, tied her up, took off her clothes, raped her, and shot videos.

The next morning, when he had stepped out, the woman managed to free herself and ran out. She headed for a house on the sprawling compound where a woman came out on hearing her cries. By then, Kiran too had reached there to drag her back, but after a few migrant workers raised an alarm he fled. The woman at the house gave her a garment to cover herself.

The local people them informed the police who reached the spot and caught Kiran who was hiding in the area, unable to escape.

The woman was taken to SAT Hospital for medical examination. Kiran has been charged under multiple sections, the police said. He will be produced in court on Monday.