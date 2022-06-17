Youth held on charge of raping minor in Kasaragod

16-year-old girl was four-months pregnant

16-year-old girl was four-months pregnant

A youth was arrested on charge of raping a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her at Adoor in Kasaragod.

According to the police, Madhu, a native of Nerolipara in Adoor, had an affair with the girl. She was found to be four-months pregnant after she was admitted to a hospital following abdominal pain.

After being informed by the hospital authorities, the Adoor police recorded the girl’s statement and arrested Madhu under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.