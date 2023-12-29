ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held on charge of raping Dalit girl at Nedumkandam

December 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumkandam police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl after giving her alcohol at Nedumkandam in Idukki.

The arrested have been identified as Komabyar resident Aashiq (23). The police also arrested two of his friends, Anesh (22) and a minor boy, also from the area, on the charge of forcibly giving her alcohol.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday. The youths were having alcohol on an isolated hill and Ashiq called his girlfriend to the area over phone. When the girl reached the spot, the youths forcibly fed her liquor. When the girl fell unconscious, the other youths left the place and Ashiq raped her. He captured the act using Anesh’s mobile phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the girl’s family started searching for her, the accused and another friend dropped her in front of her house and escaped from there. The family members then shifted her to the hospital.

According to the police, the seriously injured girl is under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishad Mon said though the accused tried to escape, the police arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US