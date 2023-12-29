Youth held on charge of raping Dalit girl at Nedumkandam

December 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Nedumkandam police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl after giving her alcohol at Nedumkandam in Idukki.

The arrested have been identified as Komabyar resident Aashiq (23). The police also arrested two of his friends, Anesh (22) and a minor boy, also from the area, on the charge of forcibly giving her alcohol.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday. The youths were having alcohol on an isolated hill and Ashiq called his girlfriend to the area over phone. When the girl reached the spot, the youths forcibly fed her liquor. When the girl fell unconscious, the other youths left the place and Ashiq raped her. He captured the act using Anesh’s mobile phone.

When the girl’s family started searching for her, the accused and another friend dropped her in front of her house and escaped from there. The family members then shifted her to the hospital.

According to the police, the seriously injured girl is under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishad Mon said though the accused tried to escape, the police arrested them.

